Dulles International CBP seizes nearly $100,000

The money was hidden in jeans and shoes according to CBP.

DULLES, Va. (WDVM) — Customs and Border Protection seized nearly $100,000 of undocumented money at Dulles International Airport Wednesday.

The traveler was heading to Ethiopia and claimed he only had $14,000 when an examination of both his carry-on and checked luggage found $98,762 total.

Courtesy: CBP

Casey Durst, Director of Field Operations for CBP Baltimore says this is one of the largest currency seizures at Dulles in a very long time.

“Bulk currency being smuggled from the United States may be illicit proceeds from narcotics smuggling, counterfeiting, and other nefarious activities. CBP will remain steadfast in our commitment to intercepting these smuggling attempts and financially hurting transnational criminal organizations where we can” said Durst.

The traveler was not criminally charged and an investigation continues.