Dulles International CBP seizes dangerous drugs

STERLING Va. (WDVM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Dulles International Airport seized ecstasy and gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) in three separate parcels coming from London.

Officers detected abnormalities when the parcels arrived and CBP dog, Ginna, alerted them to the parcel containing ecstasy.

GBL is sometimes used by sexual predators as a controlled compound in a date-rape drug, while others abuse it as a bodybuilding supplement.

GBL seized

“In this case we inspected some air parcels that were coming in from London, it was eight parcels in total over the course of a week. So you can imagine by us taking them off the streets, there are some people who are a little more safe today” said CBP Press Officer, Stephen Sapp.

Last year, CBP seized an average of 3,707 pounds of dangerous drugs every day across the United States.

“This seizure is a perfect example of how Customs and Border Protection officers rely on extraordinary experience, keen intuition and trained canines to intercept dangerous substances that could potentially harm American citizens,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s Director of Field Operations in Baltimore.

On August 22, Dulles International CBP seized five shipments that collectively contained 60 grams of ecstasy and 970 grams of GBL making Sunday’s seizure the second in one week.