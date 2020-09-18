Dulles International CBP seizes an estimated $3 million of counterfeit goods

DULLES, Va. (WDVM) — Customs and Border Protection at Dulles International announced they seized an estimated $3 million in counterfeit goods this week.

The shipment originally entered the country on August 22, but CBP tells WDVM there is a lengthy process when it comes to handling counterfeit items.

Counterfeit designer handbags seized.

Courtesy: CBP

“This is a significant seizure of counterfeit consumer goods that steals revenue from trademark holders, robs consumers of the high quality they expect with designer brand names, and more importantly, hits a disreputable seller where it hurts most — in the pocket,” said Casey Durst, Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.

CBP officers are trained to spot differences with counterfeit items, immediately labeling them as suspicious, once they are determined as counterfeit, they are officially seized.

The shipment came from China, carrying over 4,000 fake designer belts, 176 fake Louis Vuitton handbags and more.