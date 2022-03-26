DULLES, Va. (WDVM) – The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority purchases five fully electric-powered buses for use at Washington Dulles International Airport.

The buses will be purchased from Proterra operating company inc. and is funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

They will replace five older diesel buses at Dulles International Airport and are scheduled for delivery in early 2023.

“We’re very excited about this. It furthers our sustainability efforts as the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, and we think it’s a positive development both from a customer service standpoint, bringing these new buses online, as well as a positive development from sustainability standards,” said Christopher Paolino, Vice President for Strategy and Operational Performance at the Airports Authority.

The airport’s authority adopted a new sustainability initiative in October 2020.