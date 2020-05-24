Dulles Health and Rehab Center announces 86 recoveries from COVID-19

Health officials said although they're still mourning the losses of patients, they're thrilled to see this dramatic turn around

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM)– As COVID-19 continues to spread in the commonwealth, yesterday took a turn for the best. Dulles Health and Rehab Center announces good news.

Dulles Health and Rehab Center, a nursing center, has been battling the outbreak of COVID-19. However Saturday 66 residents and 20 members of staff have now fully recovered from the virus. Health officials said there are no active cases remaining in the facility.

According to Governor Ralph Northam he will still ensure that health facilities still receive funding for more tests.

Governor Ralph Northam said,

“Our top priority right now and I think our largest challenge is the number of nursing homes and long term care facilities. This funding is going to be very helpful in making sure we have the testing supplies so that we have the individuals that can go in and administrate the tests.”

Health officials said although they’re still mourning the losses of patients, they’re thrilled to see this dramatic turn around.