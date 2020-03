Motorists who are using the Dulles Toll Road may still use cash during set hours, Monday through Friday and on weekends.

Drivers going from Route 28 to Dulles Airport are required to pay with a credit card or EZ pass from here on out.

DULLES GREENWAY (WDVM) — The Dulles Greenway has reduced its cash toll collection hours to prevent the spread of germs among its customers and employees.

