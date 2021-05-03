Dulles Greenway race raises $156k for Loudoun County non-profits

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County residents came together on the Dulles Greenway this weekend to help their local community.

Over the weekend, the Dulles Greenway hosted a “Run the Greenway” race to celebrate their 25th year anniversary. Over 1,400 runners laced up their sneakers and ran a 5k or 10k to support local non-profits in the community.

“Run the Greenway” raised over $156,000 to help out Loudoun County charities. Terry Hoffman, public relations manager for the Dulles Greenway, says the event was so popular, they’re already looking forward to the next race.



“With the feedback, we have been receiving, I think we have to do it again next year. We had an overwhelming response from runners in our emails and just following up with us letting us know how much they enjoyed it,” said Hoffman.

The funds raised will support 27 different charities in Loudoun County.