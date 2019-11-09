Dulles CBP Seizes Counterfeit Consumer Goods

Virginia

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Washington Dulles International Airport’s Customs and Border Protection seized more than $2-million worth of counterfeit consumer goods from China.

Customs and Border Protection Officers examined the air cargo shipment and found 2,601 coin purses, more than four hundred regular purses, and three backpacks which were inauthentic versions of Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, and Prada brand name products.

The shipment arrived in air cargo at Washington Dulles International airport in 18 separate boxes. Officers suspected the products to be counterfeit and detained the shipment, which was set to arrive in Flushing, new york.

