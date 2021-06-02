Dulles CBP seizes 240 blank guns that could be converted into ghost guns

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers from the Washington-Dulles International Airport seized 240 blank firing pistols on Friday that could easily be converted into ghost guns or improvised handguns, according to CBP.

Courtesy: CBP

Dulles CBP officers flagged a shipment of 620 suspect blank firing guns of various models and consulted with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to check if any of the guns could be converted into homemade firearms. ATF found 240 of the blank guns could be made into weapons.

Steve Sapp, a spokesperson from CBP, said, “So one of the things we like to think about this is that we removed 240 potential violent guns off the streets, out of the hands of people who can harm our communities.”

The 240 guns seized had a retail value of $19,000 and were headed to an address in Bensalem, Pa. Officers released the other guns in the shipment. The shipment of guns was originally sent in a cargo plane from Turkey.