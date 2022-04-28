RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you have a passion for Duke’s Mayonnaise? Do you scorn Richmond restaurants when they use that other brand? Well, hold onto your hats, because this RVA event is for you.

Duke’s Mayonnaise is partnering with Yellow Bird Tattoo, and offering free mayo-themed tattoos on Friday, May 13.

The event will take place from 12 to 8 p.m. at Yellow Bird’s Main Street location. Attendees who make appointments ahead of time will have priority.

Those who attend the pop-up tattoo event will be able to choose from small and medium-sized pre-drawn flash, to display their love of the popular mayo brand forever.

“Duke’s is a cult brand due to consumers’ extreme passion for it. From using the jars as wedding

centerpieces, to urns and tattoos,” said Rebecca Lupesco, Duke’s Brand Manager of Mayohem. “We’re

here to reward that passion and as a fun bonus, maybe become the most tattooed mayo brand in the

world.”







Yellow Bird opened up shop in 2016, building on the ideology of good tattoos for good people.

The shop specializes in traditional tattooing, with each artist bringing a unique style and approach. The

flash showcases diverse options, ranging from sassy deviled eggs to a rose adorned Duke’s jar.

“We couldn’t be more excited for people to see what we have planned,” said Joseph Fessman, owner of

Yellow Bird. “We tried to push the envelope while honoring the bold, southern, and fun spirit of Duke’s.”

Space will be limited, and appointments will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis with a waitlist to

follow. To grab a spot email Yellow Bird at BOOKYBT@gmail.com with the subject, “Duke’s

Event.”

Although the event is free, everyone is encouraged to tip. Wearing masks will be required.

For more information, visit Duke’s tattoo Instagram or Yellow Bird’s Instagram, where they plan to tease out designs over the next month.