Drunk driver struggles with officers during arrest

TRIANGLE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police arrested Tam T. Pham on Friday night after he was found intoxicated with an open container in his vehicle.

Tam T. Pham.

Courtesy: PWCPD

According to PWCPD, authorities responded to the 3700 block of Masthead Trail in Triangle to investigate an intoxicated driver complaint. When they arrived, Pham was located inside a running vehicle. Officers determined Pham was intoxicated, searched his vehicle and found alcohol in the center console. As officers began to detain Pham, he resisted their commands and began kicking them. Authorities then took Pham into custody without further incident.

Pham was charged with two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, one count of obstruction of justice, one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of possession of an open container while operating a vehicle. Pham is begin held without bond.