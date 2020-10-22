Drunk driver kills woman in car accident, her two children are hospitalized

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Early Thursday morning, authorities from Prince William County Police Department arrested a man for drunk driving that resulted in a car crash, killing a mother and sending her two children to the hospital.

The drunk driver, Ronal Eriberto Gullien, was charged with aggravated DUI manslaughter for the killing of mother, Lataja Ikea Reena Wilkens in the crash.

Ronal Eriberto Gullien.

“He collided with a vehicle occupied by an adult woman and her two, small children. The occupants of that vehicle were transported to an area hospital where the driver was pronounced deceased,” said First Sergeant Jonathan Perok, Public Information Officer, for PWCD.

Gullien continued in the wrong direction on Springwoods Drive in Woodbridge until he collided with Wilkens’ car. She was not wearing a seatbelt when he struck her car. Wilkins was rushed to the hospital with her two children where she later died.

Wilkens’ two children, ages six and eight, are still hospitalized. The accident is still under investigation.