Driver veers off road and strikes utility pole, transported to hospital with critical injuries
Early Sunday morning at around 5 a.m., the Fairfax County Police Department responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on the 900 block of Utterback Store Road in Great Falls.
According to police tweets, the driver left the roadway and hit a pole. The unidentified driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Utterback Store Road, between Georgetown Pike and Farm Road, remained closed until the utility pole was fixed.
