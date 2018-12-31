Driver veers off road and strikes utility pole, transported to hospital with critical injuries Video

More from Northern Virginia

Early Sunday morning at around 5 a.m., the Fairfax County Police Department responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on the 900 block of Utterback Store Road in Great Falls.

According to police tweets, the driver left the roadway and hit a pole. The unidentified driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Utterback Store Road, between Georgetown Pike and Farm Road, remained closed until the utility pole was fixed.