Driver veers off road and strikes utility pole, transported to hospital with critical injuries

Posted: Dec 30, 2018 11:20 PM EST

Updated: Dec 30, 2018 11:20 PM EST

Early Sunday morning at around 5 a.m., the Fairfax County Police Department responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on the 900 block of Utterback Store Road in Great Falls.

According to police tweets, the driver left the roadway and hit a pole. The unidentified driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Utterback Store Road, between Georgetown Pike and Farm Road, remained closed until the utility pole was fixed. 

