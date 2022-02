WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Warren County Fire and Rescue was dispatched to reports of a traffic crash that sent a driver to the trauma center.

Around 9 p.m. the Warren County rescue team responded to a crash around John Marshall highway and Freezeland road with a patient-reported trapped.

Medics arrived on the scene and found the passenger car off the roadway with significant damage.

Firefighters were able to successfully extricate the patient from the vehicle.