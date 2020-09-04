Driver killed after entering I-81 in the wrong direction, hitting tractor trailer

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A 24-year-old man was killed after his car crashed into a tractor trailer Thursday night in Frederick County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police say first responders were called to the 310.4 mile-marker on I-81 just before 10 p.m. Investigators say 24-year-old Manhem Vincente-Candelario was driving an Acura TL when he entered I-81 traveling in the wrong direction. That’s when he hit a tractor trailer head on that was driving south.

Vincente-Candelario was killed in the crash. Investigators say he was wearing a seat belt.

Investigators say the tractor trailer then drove off the left side of the roadway into the median. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation, but State Police say alcohol is being considered a factor in the crash.

No tickets have been issued at this point.

