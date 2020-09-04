Driver hospitalized after car flips in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A driver was hospitalized after a car flipped Friday morning in Alexandria.

The accident happened on Mount Vernon Avenue between E. Howell and E. Windsor Avenues. Police say the driver was heading north on Mount Vernon Avenue when they hit cars on the side of the road, causing the car to flip over.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital. They have not yet been identified and there is no update on their injuries.

Lt. Courtney Ballantine of the Alexandria City Police Department told WDVM that the investigation is still ongoing.

“Due to circumstances of the accident, our crash reconstruction officers were requested to respond, so they’re now on the scene doing a full investigation,” said Ballantine. “At this time, we don’t know what the cause was and we’ll know sometime within the next 24-48 hours.” Lieutenant Courtney Ballantine, Alexandria City Police

Police say no one else was injured in the crash.

