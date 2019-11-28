Driver going wrong way on I-495 exit causes 6-vehicle crash

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — A driver going the wrong way on I-495 early Thursday morning caused a crash that injured six, sending some to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police report the driver was traveling on the Beltway’s inner loop lanes near exit 52 in Annandale at around 3:00 in the morning when it struck another driver head-on.

The debris from the crash struck two other vehicles. Some of the passengers exited their vehicles and were standing nearby when a third driver ran into them.

The driver has been charged with driving under the influence.

