Driver arrested for drunk driving after crash that injured eight, including highway construction workers

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Eight people, including highway workers, have been taken to the hospital after a drunk driver crashed in the westbound lanes of I-66 at Quincy Street.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of a GMC Yukon that drove into the active Work Zone and struck six highway construction workers.

Authorities say two of the three occupants in the GMC fled the scene on foot and were arrested within minutes with the assistance of Arlington Police.

In total, eight individuals were transported to nearby hospitals – to include the highway workers and occupants from the GMC- for treatment of injuries ranging from serious to minor.

Police say none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Yukon has been arrested for DUI, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.