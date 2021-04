WOODSTOCK, Va. (WDVM) — The Lord Fairfax Health District held a no-cost drive-thru vaccine clinic in Woodstock at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds.

The clinic was held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and provided people with the chance to get the Moderna vaccine. The clinic was held in an effort to get more shots in arms and was available for first and second-dose shots.