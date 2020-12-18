ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Starting Friday, Northern Virginia drivers can expect to see increased police enforcement on roadways as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

Arlington County Police Department is one of many areas partnering with the National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) to educate the public on the dangers of driving under the influence.

According to NHTSA, in 2018, 839 people died from traffic crashes involving a drunk driver.

“Drinking and driving is a matter of life and death, hundreds of Americans lose their lives on roadways each year and we’re reminding the public that this is very preventable, so if you’re planning to drink, plan a sober ride home,” said Arlington County Police public information officer, Ashley Savage.

This year, ACPD has some tips to remember before heading into the holidays.

Never drink and drive, even if you’ve only had one alcoholic beverage.

If you suspect there’s a drunk driver on the road, call the police.

If a friend is about to drink and drive, take their keys, and call them a ride.

To report a suspected impaired driver in Arlington County, call 703-558-2222.

For more information on the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign, click here.