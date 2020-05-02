Drive-in theatre provides safe entertainment during COVID-19

STEPHENS CITY, Va. (WDVM) — Family Drive-In Theatre is open for business with COVID-19 restrictions in place. The drive-in theatre was granted clearance to open by the Governor of Virginia and by the local health department. Family Drive-In Theatre is one of six drive-in theatres in the state of Virginia.

“We want everyone to get a little bit of relief by coming out to the movies in a safe environment,” said James Kopp, Owner of Family Drive-In Theatre.

The theatre opened Friday night with an 8:30 p.m. showing of Trolls and Onward. New releases will not come out until July and will not be shown at the drive-in until then. Instead, the theatre will show retro and classic films as well as releases from early 2020.

Individuals coming to the theatre should note new operating guidelines that keep in line with COVID-19 guidelines. The theatre will be operating at 50% capacity to help with maintaining social distancing.

Other modified operating plans will include:

-Single Features

-Movie Admissions via online ticket purchase to create contact less admissions.

-Concession sales via an online App called: FAN FOOD, with only one person allowed from each car to pick-up food from concessions. Pick-up will be via a pick-up window. Patrons may bring outside food/drink for a $10 charge (paid online at time of ticket purchase).

-Common areas such as playgrounds, picnic tables will be closed.

-Patrons will be required to stay in their vehicle or sit outside directly in front of their vehicle. No socializing with other patrons or between vehicles permitted.

-Only one vehicle per set of speaker poles- which will create a minimum 10 ft distance between vehicles.

-Patrons will be required to listen to movie sound via their vehicle radio or they need to bring a portable radio with them. The classic speakers will be temporarily covered up and out of service

-Restrooms will be for emergency use only, with 1 person (or 1 parent & children) allowed in restroom facilities at a time. Restrooms will be sanitized in between customer use. Lines to the concession stand will require 6 ft spacing and no more than 10 patrons at a time.

-Pet will be permitted as we have always been pet friendly

-Smoking in designated areas only- but as long as there is social distancing of 6 ft per patron.

The theatre will also be working with churches, schools, and dance studios to screen services, graduations, and recitals.

For more information you can check out the theatre’s website:

http://thefamilydriveintheatre.com

To purchase tickets you can click on this link:

https://familydriveintheatre.ticketleap.com/