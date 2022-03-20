ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — A first-of-its-kind event that brings people together for a powerful discussion. Students, staff, and community members from several schools in Northern Virginia are talking about how to serve undocumented students and dreamers better. That was the topic at Marymount University’s first-ever Dreamer Symposium.

One Marymount University student said she’s been in the US since 2 years old. She’s telling her story, hoping to be a voice for those who can’t and encourage more people to join the fight.

Karla Mercado Dorado came to the U.S. from Bolivia at a young age. She’s studying biology in hopes of entering the medical field.

“I’ve joined clubs, and sports tried my best to make a future for myself. Unfortunately, the situation of my legal status has been really the only thing holding me back and kind of keeping me away from a lot of opportunities that could help me further my career or just, in general, contribute to my life,” said Dorado.

Dorado was optimistic when the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy was reinstated under the Biden administration.

“This huge relief of finally there’s something for me again, and that was a moment of a lot of hope. A lot of kind of having ambitions given in anticipation for things in life, thinking about my future again, thinking about how if all of this went through. You know, I could get a job after I graduate. I could get a job right now. I could apply for different internships, maybe even travel and do other things that I wanted to do that my status has stopped me from doing,” Dorado.

Not too long after applying, a Texas judge blocked the approval of any new DACA applications.

“When that was taken from me again, it was a lot. It was a lot to take in and it was a lot to work through. It was really exhausting,” she said.

On Friday, students, staff, and advocates from across the DMV area came together to discuss ways to support dreamers just like Dorado.

“Coming out to events like this and sharing my story and sharing the work that I’ve been doing the work that others have been doing uplifting that shows that one that there that this problem exists, and that there are so many people out there who are struggling in the same way as I meet support.”

They’re asking others to join them in doing so.

“We’re asking for change. We’re not going to stop. And you know, we, until we get it because this is really important. These are people’s lives on the line. We want universities different institutions to step up and speak out. It shouldn’t be taboo to protect the lives of, of your students,” she said.