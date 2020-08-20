Dream On Dance re-opens with new regulations to keep families safe

"This is the one thing there getting to do during the week and there parents have expressed that to me. It's really made me feel good that they have put so much faith in my ability to keep their children safe"

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– With some new changes, Dream On Dance studio is open again to ensure the safety of students, ages 3-12.

Grace Martin, Dream On Dance Owner said, “My goal this year is to just spread a little bit of happiness and joy for our current students and maybe future students, so we can all get through this year together and continue to love dance and benefit from the art form of dance.”

Classes being back in session now means there’s a new capacity limit and the dots on the floor keeps everyone nine feet away from each other. Wristbands are also worn by students but the color of those bands depends on whether there’s permission from parents that Martin or any other dance instructor can touch their child to correct dance form.

“This is the one thing there getting to do during the week and there parents have expressed that to me. It’s really made me feel good that they have put so much faith in my ability to keep their children safe,” said Martin.

Although Martin is still holding virtual dance lessons for those who don’t feel comfortable coming back yet, some dance moms are thrilled to have their children back around their peers.

“I don’t feel like they’ve sacrificed a lot to go back to the studio, even with these changes,” said dance mom Shannon Clements. “The joy in their faces when I pick my children up at the end of class, I will never forget that. It’s something that they desperately need.”

Parents said a sense of normalcy lifts some weight off their shoulders, and as part of further safety regulations, parents can now download an app called “Spot Tv.” The app is a streaming service for parents to watch their child’s class live so they can still watch them dance weekly without being in-person.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM