Drag racer arrested after reaching 105 MPH on I-495

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department arrested a man who was drag racing at speeds over 100 mph over the weekend.

According to police, late Saturday night, an APD supervisor saw several vehicles accelerating and slowing down on I-495. After receiving an alert from the Virginia State Police about vehicles racing in the area of I-495 and Telegraph Road, Sergeant Ryan Waple saw vehicles positioning to race. After they took off, he was able to stop the driver of a silver Mustang GT after reaching speeds of 105 miles per hour.

Edgar Lovos Granados was charged with racing, reckless driving by speed and his vehicle was impounded by the police department.

In a statement, Chief Michael L. Brown said, “This type of behavior is dangerous to anyone these drivers are sharing the road with and will not be tolerated… We want to commend Sergeant Waple for his effort to stop this reckless behavior.”

APD said they have worked in coordination with Virginia State Police to address the speeding and racing issues with numerous speed education and enforcement efforts. In the news release APD stated, “We recognize we still have more work to do to stop this dangerous behavior.”