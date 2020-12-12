Dr. Brabrand gives back to school update during work session

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — During Fairfax County’s work session Thursday night, Dr. Brabrand brought important updates on when students can plan to return to in-person instruction if they choose to do so.

Dr. Brabrand announced an updated in-person return timeline, set to have all students phased in by February 2.

Brabrand said FCPS’s focus is on six-foot social distancing when they return students to help prevent the spread of the virus in schools.

“We are committed to overcoming these challenges and working together, and they are significant challenges, but we are working hard to do it, and we’ll make adjustments as we face the challenges that we have for individual schools, and if necessary, for the system,” said Brabrand during the meeting.

Currently, FCPS groups one through three are learning in person, but Dr. Brabrand announced metrics for group 3 have been exceeded, which will return students to virtual learning next week if the metric isn’t dropped below the threshold by tomorrow.

If metrics are still exceeding threshold tomorrow, families will be notified, according to Dr. Brabrand.