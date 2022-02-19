Dozens compete in West Oaks Winter Heat Chili Cook-Off

Winchester, Va. (WDVM) — Hundreds of people came out to get a taste of the best chili from all across the country. More than 30 cooks competed in the West Oaks Winter Chili Cook-Off hosted by the International Chili Society Sanction.

Saturday’s event isn’t only a chance for the winner of the cook-off to go to the world championship, it’s also a chance to give back to grieving youth in the Winchester community through Blue Ridge Hospice.

“It’s still a lot to expect people to come out in the middle of February and support an event like this. I’m just blown away by the support of friends and new cooks as well,” said organizer Kim Eckley.

The smell of chili filled the air at the West Oaks Farm Market, each cook bringing their own twist.

“I put love into it, and I have the best ingredients in the world. Rosetta beef,” said contestant Matthew Levy.

Christine Johnson has been competing in chili cook-offs for nearly 25 years.

“The difference in the spices,” said Johnson.

Randy Allen is the reigning world champion, he said his chili is made different.

“Just because of the love and passion that’s put into it,” said Allen.

Mike Singleton drove all the way from North Carolina to compete today.

“Everything is balanced, nothing overpowers another. And we try to make it good for the public. It’s not too hot, it’s not too sweet, it’s not too spicy but it’s got a good balanced flavor,” said Singleton.

For some people, it wasn’t just about the chili.

“It feels good because with the COVID we haven’t gotten out. Seeing everybody here today is amazing,” said Johnson.

As for others, it was personal.

“Almost six years ago my husband died unexpectedly and my children received services from Blue Ridge Hospice and participated in their camp program. So I figured it was a hobby we all shared as a family and it was time for me to give back to that program,” said Eckley.

Eckley’s son Jonathan is also competing in the chili cook-off’s youth category. He’s excited about giving back to Blue Ridge Hospice.

“It was a good experience, it helped a lot so I’m glad to be giving back,” he said.

Uniting the community one chili bowl at a time. The top 3 winner’s in each category will receive cash prizes up to $750, and the first-place winners will be competing in the