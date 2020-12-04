Donation drive organized in memory of Sarah Curran

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Community members of the Winchester and Frederick County area held a Stuff-a-Truck event in memory of Sarah Curran, a local woman who was murdered in July.

The event aimed to collect donations of food and coats for homeless people in the area. Community members will continue to collect donations at several other locations around the area through the month of December.

