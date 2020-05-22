Donating blood during the COVID-19 pandemic

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Blood drives are becoming even more important as blood shortages continue to impact the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Red Cross held a blood drive at the VFW in Clarke County where they collected blood from around 40 people. To keep in line with COVID-19 restrictions, they are putting into practice good safety measures like mask wearing, social distancing and extra cleaning and disinfecting.

If you’re interested in making an appointment to donate blood you can simply go online to redcross.org, put in your zip code, and find blood drives happening near you.