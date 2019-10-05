Dominion Leasing Land for Solar Facility at Dulles

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Dominion Energy announced on Thursday that they are taking major steps towards building Northern Virginia’s largest solar facility.

The energy company is combining forces with Dulles International Airport in a joint effort to create a plan to build a 1,200-acre solar farm at the airport. Dominion has already leased a plot of land from Dulles. If the project is successful, it will generate 100 megawatts of power, which is enough to power about 25,000 homes.

The project would also bring Dominion Energy closer to their goal of delivering clean energy to residential and commercial customers in the area.