Dominion Energy’s “EnergyShare” bill assistance opens to small businesses Sep.1

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — For the first time Dominion Energy has extended their bill assistance energy share program to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has expanded “EnergyShare” into a program called the small business relief program. The initiative is to help small businesses, non-profits, and places of worship who are facing challenges during this critical time. According to Dominion Energy officials, starting September 1st these small businesses can apply to receive up to $1,000 from a $500,000 program.

Peggy Fox, PIO, Dominion Energy said, “We’ve expanded “EnergyShare” with a million dollars, putting half of that into the residential program and the other half into the small business program. We got $500,000 for small businesses, houses of worship, and non-profits. They can apply starting September 1st, but when the money runs out it’s gone so we really hope people take advantage of it and apply if they need the assistance.”

Officials said for this this program they partnered with the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation.