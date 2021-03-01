Dominion Energy work to improve power reliability in Vienna

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — To improve power reliability in the town of Vienna, town council members are working with Dominion Energy to install a new transformer in some neighborhoods to ensure that no matter what weather hits, residents will have power.

For residents living on Tapawingo road and along Meadow lane, and Frederick street can expect work to be completed over the next few months. Dominion Energy plans to install the transformer by the town’s water tower.

Michael Gallagher, Director of Public Works said, “What happened in Texas was certainly catastrophic, and this is more focused on more frequent storm events where branches and trees might fall and disrupt the service. Anything that can avoid outages is certainly beneficial for our residents.”

Officials said this project will not interfere with any town operations at the water tower.