Dominion Energy warn customers about scammers

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– Dominion Energy warns Virginia customers of potential scammers. Dominion officials offers tips and what to look out for during this critical time.

According to Dominion Energy official, scammers are trying to use the Coronavirus pandemic to take advantage of vulnerable people during this time. Scammers are offering customers discounts on their utility bills, but according to officials this is not true.

Peggy Fox, Dominion Energy Media and Community Relations Manager said,

Scammers are relentless, there playing on people’s fears trying to take advantage of the Coronavirus pandemic. The scary thing is they’re using Dominion Energy’s name and has even spoofed our customers service line as their caller I.D. There trying to trick people in to thinking it’s us calling. Please know that no one from Dominion Energy will ever call, text, or email you asking for personal information.”

According to officials some signs of potential scam activity can include aggressive threats to disconnect service and immediate payment over the phone.