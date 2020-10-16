Dominion Energy volunteers build a play-set for three-year-old with cancer

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Dominion Energy volunteers brought tears to the eyes of one family after they built a play-set for their child battling cancer.

Dozen of volunteers flooded the family’s backyard to build a play-set for three-year-old Sonja who is battling leukemia. As tears filled the family’s eyes, Dominion Energy officials said giving back is apart of the company mission.

Eddy Brownfield, Dominion Energy, General Manager Operations/Construction said, “It’s important during these times that we remember why we’re here and what we do so this enables us to have an opportunity to help out. Even though things are a little bit different right now because of the times we’re in, there’s never a wrong time to give back and be apart of a team building event that’s going to make an impact.

Sonja’s parents say they’re thrilled to call the playset “Sonja’s playground.”