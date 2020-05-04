Dominion Energy Virginia quadruples renewable energy

The increase is driven in part by Governor Ralph Northam executive order on climate change

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM)– Dominion Energy Virginia customers can expect to see a significant increase in renewable energy.

According to Dominion Energy officials the plan calls for a massive expansion of solar and wind energy. The increase is driven in part by Governor Ralph Northam executive order on climate change and the Virginia Clean Economy Act passed by the General Assembly.

Peggy Fox, Media and Community Relations Manager said,

“Not only will this mean more clean energy for Virginia it will put thousands of Virginians to work generating a substantial economic benefit for the commonwealth.”

Dominion Energy officials said this is the largest solicitation in the company’s history for renewable energy.