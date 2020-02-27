Dominion Energy Virginia customers could save $6 on monthly bills in May

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM)– Dominion Energy customers in Virginia could expect a possible $6 decrease in their monthly bills soon.

This potential decrease is due to a fuel rate reduction, which is driven by Dominion Energy reducing carbon emissions by displacing coal use. The proposed reduction will take effect on May 1, 2020 if it is approved by the State Corporation Commission.

Peggy Fox, Media and Community Relations Manager said

“Who doesn’t like to have a decrease in their energy bills, I mean we’re all looking forward to pay a little bit less and you know that’s going to take effect in just a few months so we’re excited about it.”

Fox said this speaks to the efficiency that Dominion’s Power Energy generation stations are putting out.