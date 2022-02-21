Dominion Energy to issue refunds, rate reductions to customers

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Money will be going back into the pockets of two and a half million Virginia households as Dominion Energy begins issuing refunds and rate reductions.

Over the next two years, the energy company will be giving out $330 million in refunds, in addition to cutting $50 million in energy bills.

Dominion Energy spokesperson, Peggy Fox, says customers can see the cash and reductions on their energy bills very soon.

“The refunds are going to be spread out over each bill until the end of 2023, but the bulk of the money will be paid out within the first six months,” said Fox.

Customers should expect to receive a refund of approximately $67 and a monthly reduction of 90 cents on average.

The refunds result from a settlement between Dominion Energy and the State Corporation Commission after the energy company over-earned by a billion dollars over a four-year span.

Fox says the earnings were due to costs being less than expenses.

“We have to crunch the numbers and figure out what the rates are going to be, and you’ve also got to plan in storms,” said Fox. “If the storms you plan for don’t hit, then you save money.”

The passage of HB528 in 2020 paved the way for refunds, legislation that was backed by Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D).

“At the time, people didn’t really understand what it was in the General Assembly. I had to do a lot of education on what it meant. I was basically trying to say, ‘This is going to be a check in the mail to people one day,'” said Subramanyam.

While this is a “victory” for residents, The Delegate says the work for utility reform is not over.

“This just goes to show that these fights in Richmond are very real, and result in some real cash to people sometimes,” he said. “We should have broader rate reform, so we can get the bigger checks.”

Although some residents may argue the refund and rate decrease is minimal, Subramanyam says it will be a great help for some.

“Some people will get $60-80, which for some people is not a lot, but for other people, it’s a huge victory,” said The Delegate.