Dominion Energy reaches milestone in constructing the first offshore wind turbine vessel in US

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– Dominion Energy has announced a major clean energy jobs project that will deliver clean renewable energy.

According to Dominion Energy officials, offshore wind generation is a vital part of Dominion’s Energy’s Clean Energy strategy to meet the goals of the Virginia Clean Energy Economy Act. In their press conference Wednesday they discussed the monumental step for the first offshore wind industry in the United States.

According to officials, the vessel’s hull and infrastructure will utilize more than 14,000 tons of domestic steel, with nearly 10,000 tons sourced from Alabama and West Virginia suppliers. The vessel’s hull has a length of 472 feet, a width of 184 feet, and a depth of 38 feet, making it one of the biggest vessels of its kind in the world.

Robert Blue, Chief Executive Officer for Dominion Energy said, “We’re doing this because our customers want clean energy and we listen to them. We’re doing this because we know we have a responsibility to be apart of the fight of climate change, and we’re doing it because we have a vision of building a clean and sustainable energy future for everything. The offshore wind installation vessel we’re building now is key to helping us achieve that vision.”

The vessel will base operations out of Hampton Roads and is expected to be available to support U.S offshore wind turbine installations by the end of 2023.