Dominion Energy pledges to replace all diesel school buses with electric by 2030

Dominion Energy has pledged to put 50 electric school buses on the road in Virginia by next year and to replace all of the Commonwealth's diesel school buses by 2030.

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — Last month, Mothers Out Front Fairfax, a chapter of the national climate group, launched its campaign for electric school buses in the county.

Fairfax County Public Schools operates the second-largest fleet in the country, with about 1,625 of the state’s 17,000 diesel school buses.

Since the group’s campaign launch, Dominion Energy has pledged to put 50 electric school buses on the road in Virginia by next year and to replace all of the Commonwealth’s diesel school buses by 2030. Bobby Monacella, Mothers Out Front Fairfax co-founder, says the company will pay for the extra cost of electric buses, including the batteries and charging infrastructure.

“Climate change is real. It’s here and it’s happening now. And we have to do something about it for our kids’ future and this is a huge step forward for that,” said Monacella. “We applaud Dominion for making it happen and we were just going to keep on pushing to keep moving forward and make our future livable for our kids.”