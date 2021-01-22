Dominion Energy launches scholarship to help minority students

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — Dominion Energy is encouraging minority students to apply for their new scholarship program.

Dominion Energy is awarding $500,000 in scholarships to help African American and underrepresented minority students. According to officials, they have partnered with several historically black colleges and universities such as Howard University and the list below.

Virginia

Hampton University, Hampton

Norfolk State University, Norfolk

Virginia Union University, Richmond

Virginia State University, Petersburg

South Carolina

Allen University, Columbia

Benedict College, Columbia

Claflin University, Orangeburg

South Carolina State University, Orangeburg

Ohio

Central State University, Wilberforce

Wilberforce University, Wilberforce

North Carolina

North Carolina A&T State University, Greensboro

Peggy Fox, Dominion Energy, Communications Manager said,

“We know education opens doors, creates mobility, social mobility, and it’s really the key here. That’s why we decided to create a $10 million scholarship fund that we hope is going to attract a lot of students and we’re very excited about it.”

To be eligible, students must:

Self-identify as Black or African American; Hispanic or Latino; American Indian or Alaska Native; Asian; or Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander with higher education expenses; and

Be high school seniors or graduates, or current college undergraduates residing in Connecticut, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Idaho, Wyoming, or Utah, with plans to enroll full time at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year

The scholarship application is open until Monday, January 25th 2021 to 3pm.