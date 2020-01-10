Dominion Energy introduces new ways to conserve energy and save Fairfax residents money

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Dominion Energy, Fairfax County’s primary electricity source, is now offering programs and services to help residents to save money.

These services include home energy assessments, discounts on energy efficient technology such as LED lightbulbs and appliance recycling. In addition, the county-lead program, Energy Action Fairfax provides residents with support regarding Energy efficiency. They recently introduced their Thermal Camera local program, which inspects home for hot and cold spots to further help residents reduce their utility bills.

Jessica Lavender, Senior Energy Analyst said “Dominion Energy is offering a number of new programs that will help residents save electricity and money, the first of which is a home energy assessment program where a pre-qualified contractor will come to your home for a discounted price and they will look at all of your lighting and appliances, heating and cooling the building envelope which is the windows doors and walls.”

Officials said over 100 home energy assessments have been conducted for free through Dominion’s program.