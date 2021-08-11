Dominion Energy gives applicants a chance to explore careers in energy

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — To continue to bridge the gap in male-dominated fields, Dominion Energy is preparing for its 2022 careers in the Energy Diversity Student Conference for students focused on changing the future of energy.

The three-day conference is focused on women and minority college students who are interested in exploring a career in energy. Students majoring in STEM and outside of STEM have the chance to be offered a full-time paid internship.

Darius Johnson, VP of Employee Engagement, Dominion Energy said, “Dominion Energy has a need for all different types of ways of thinking. In fact, it’s an element of diversity that I think is often overlooked.”

Opportunities available range from business professionals to customer service support, engineering, information technology, and more. Officials said although this year’s conference will be virtual they’re expecting 100-200 applicants.



“Our students will get to interact with our employee resource groups which are groups of employees who come together with a common interest, but they also volunteer with the important research groups. Students will be able to understand and give back to our culture and our ERG’s are a significant part of our culture” said Johnson.

Lauren Lemelin took advantage of the student conference back in 2018 and is now a full time employee with Dominion Energy.

“Being a woman that really was a great opportunity for me. I loved that they were focused on diversity and inclusion for their employees,” said Lemelin.

Now working in the communications department Lemelin said what she learned as an intern prepared her for all of the roles she’s doing now. She said her advice for upcoming interns is to take a chance and apply.

“I had a lot of networking and contacts from all of my different endeavors with Dominion Energy so it made the transition really smooth and I’m really thankful to be where I am now because of the conference” said Lemelin.

The application deadline is August 31st.