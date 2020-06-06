Dominion Energy expand payment plan for clients during pandemic

Dominion Energy customers who are in a financial crisis can now apply to receive up to $1200 over the next year to pay those bills

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — For customers who are struggling financially during this pandemic Dominion Energy is lending a helping hand.

Dominion Energy is assisting Virginia customers who are facing hardships through payment plans and new direct assistance. Officials said in March the company voluntarily suspended disconnections for customers falling behind on their bills, and they also say Virginia’s disconnection policy will expire June 15.

Peggy Fox, Dominion Energy, Media and Community Relations Manager said,

“We’re putting more money into our energy share, bill assistance program. Dominion Energy customers who are in a financial crisis can now apply to receive up to $1200 over the next year to pay those bills.”

Officials said starting June 15 Dominion Energy will expand their long term payment plans and offer customers up to 12 months to pay past due amounts, with no minimum down payment required.

