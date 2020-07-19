Dominion Energy commits $35 million to supporting HBCUs and minority scholarships

"At Dominion Energy we hope this financial support for historically black colleges and universities along with the scholarships help level the playing field"

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– Dominion Energy is launching a $35 million initiative in support of African American colleges and underrepresented minority students.

According to Dominion officials this six year program will support historically black colleges in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina. As part of the initiative a $10 million scholarship fund will also be provided across Dominion Energy service territory.

Peggy Fox, Media and Communication Manager, Dominion Energy said,

“We all know they’re no words or actions that can heal the hurt of 400 years of institutional racism, but we’re starting to see signs of change and growth. At Dominion Energy we hope this financial support for historically black colleges and universities along with the scholarships help level the playing field. It will also help feed the pipeline for a strong future workforce, for our company and throughout the nation.”

Officials said this new program is in addition to a recent $5 million commitment made by the company and its charitable foundation to support social justice, community reconciliation and rebuilding.