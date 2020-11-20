Dominion Energy and Good Shepherd Housing partner on energy efficiency for low income housing

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Good Shepherd Housing is getting the help they need with a $1.5 million grant from Dominion Energy that supports energy efficiency.

Dominion Energy and Good Shepherd Housing partnered together to assist with low-income housing.

Projects include:

* Replacing old windows, doors, and HVACs

* Sealing doors and windows with weatherstripping

* Installing insulation in walls and ceilings

* Installing LED lights

* Installing programable thermostats

* Covering water pipes with insulation.

Officials said what’s most important is giving residents a more safe and suitable living environment.

David Levine, President/CEO of Good Shepherd Housing said, “We’re managing affordable rental housing here, so if we can lower our cost on energy and save that’s ultimately going to mean we can make the rent even more affordable to people living there. We can really reduce the cost of the utilities.”

Good Shepherd officials said out of the 42 affordable housing units 22 units will be renovated, and the work will start in January of 2021.