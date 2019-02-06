Dog visits firefighters who saved him from house fire

In early January, firefighters were called to a blaze at a Lyon Park home. The home is divided into apartments. Only one woman was home when the fire broke out. She was alerted by her neighbors’ boxer mix, “Bling.”

When firefighters found Bling he was “struggling,” said firefighter, John Tiernan.

“At first we were a little afraid, but then it kind of showed signs of life…. and then kind of went limp for the rest of the way down,” he explained.

Tiernan, and Probationary Firefighter, Brand Porter carried Bling outside together, handing him off to medics.

“… [Bling] was surrounded by a couple other fireman that started oxygen out of their airpacks that they had until they got all of the other EMS equipment over to him,” explained Derek kuebeck, a firefighter medic.

Firefighters used an animal oxygen mask on Bling. It is not standard practice for ambulances to carry animal oxygen masks.

For the next month, Bling was in and out of the vet. Initially, professionals were unsure if he was going to survive. The pooch underwent various treatments, even hyperbaric oxygen therapy.