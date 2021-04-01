Dog owners in Winchester can now buy city-required dog tags

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — If you have a dog and you live in the City of Winchester, now is the time to get a mandatory city dog license and tag.

Those dog tags have to be worn by the dog in case the animal gets lost and is picked up by animal control. People who have dogs four months old or older have the entire month of April to purchase those dog tags and submit the license application to the City. The tag must be worn by the dog by May 1st. The owner is also required to present a valid, up-to-date rabies certificate when registering their dog.

You can get the application on the city website and turn it in with the payment through the mail or in the dropbox outside the Creamery Building. The dog tag will be mailed to you.