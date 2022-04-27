CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — You might want to check your junk drawer, a $50,000 Virginia Lottery Powerball ticket is in danger of expiring after nobody came forth to claim the ticket when it won in the November 1, 2021 drawing.

The ticket was bought at a Fas Mart at 240 Rolkin Road in Charlottesville, Va.

Winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing, but since this ticket expires on a Saturday, the deadline to claim the ticket was extended until 5 p.m. Monday, May 2. That night, at 5:01, it will become worthless.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 9-25-34-44-45, and the Powerball number was 8. This ticket matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number.

Unclaimed prizes, by law, go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.

If you happen to find the winning ticket crumpled up in the bottom of your purse, contact the Virginia Lottery immediately to claim your prize.