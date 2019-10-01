Do you recognize these men? Police search for suspects who robbed Sprint store

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County police are searching for two suspects caught on camera while robbing a Sprint store on Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge. A store employee says at around 11:00 on Monday morning the men entered the store with handguns and demanded money and cell phones.

Police report they fled on foot in the direction of Bayside Avenue. Both are over six feet tall: one with a light brown complexion in a white hoodie and the other with a dark brown complexion with long black dreadlocks in a camouflage hoodie. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police.