Do More 24! raises about $1.5 million for local non-profits

In just 24 hours, thousands of donors raised about $1.5 million for non-profits across the D.C., Maryland and Virginia region.

For the seventh year, United Way of the National Capital Area held their “Do More 24!” campaign which is the region’s largest online fundraiser. For 24 hours community members were able to give to more than 800 participating non-profits. The mission of United Way is to improve the lives of the most vulnerable in the region.

“We really engage all the citizens around the region to be able to do more, give more and be more and so it’s been a 24-hour day of online giving,” Rosie Allen-Herring, President and CEO of United Way for the National Capital Area said.

“We really need the support of the constituents, donor, friends and family to support. The need is great throughout the entire year, not just one day but throughout the entire year,” Nedelka Phillips, Vice-President of marketing and communications for United Way said.

Do more 24! has raised over $12 million over the last seven years.

