District supervisors in Prince William County adopts climate mitigation

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — It’s a topic on everyone’s mind, climate change. Officials within the county are the latest to announce what steps they want to take to become energy efficient.

The goal is to share practices and efficiencies to have clean energy and environmental protections.

Board officials said they would like to see the county have 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and carbon neutral by 2050. To ensure this plan is followed through discussions with Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye a number of community members and organizations, including Mothers Out Front, Climate Action Network, Citizens Climate Lobby, and Prince William Conservation Alliance will provide input and continually advocate for environmental protection.

According to Boddye, the board is empowering them with a clear directive to make sustainability, clean energy and environmental protections central to County processes.